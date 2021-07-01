Mumbai: In a very shocking incident reported from Maharashtra’s Thane, a 54-year-old man got a call from the local civic body to collect his own death certificate on Tuesday, said reports. The man, Chandrashekhar Desai, a resident of Manpada in Thane, was reportedly infected with COVID-19 in August 2020 and even got cured after being treated for the same at his house. Desai said that during his quarantine period, he also received a call from the local authorities enquiring about his health. Also Read - Is Delta Plus Variant of Covid-19 More Infectious Than Other Strains? AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria Answers

Desai, who is a teacher by profession, recalled that on Tuesday afternoon he received a call from a woman, who identified herself as an employee from the health department of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), and said that she was calling to issue a death certificate under the name of Chandrashekhar Desai.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Desai said, "She told me that the TMC wanted to issue the death certificate of one Chandrashekhar Desai. When I told her that she was speaking to Chandrashekhar Desai she was surprised and asked if anyone else in the family had died or been infected to covid." The woman then hung up, added Desai.

Soon after receiving the call, Desai visited the covid war room of TMC to complain about the incident and issue a clarification about the same. He said, “I asked them the reason but they were not accepting their mistake and were just trying to shrug their responsibility saying the name was in the list of ICMR but my question is how can the name crop up in the ICMR list if it is not sent by the Corporation. Now they have promised me that they will take necessary steps to correct the error.”

Speaking on the matter to The Hindustan Times, TMC Commissioner Vipin Sharma said “We have a complete process to track deaths. This is part of our routine. We regularly get updates from the state government, including reconciled deaths as well. Many times, deaths happen outside Thane city. Hence, we verify before updating our records. A similar verification call was made to Desai as well. There have been instances in the past when the person does not pick up the call and we send our officers to their residence for verification. This was part of our protocol and the concerned department has made the necessary update.”