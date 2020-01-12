New Delhi: When he was two years old, his mother took him, left home to pursue her Bollywood dreams. But in the railway station, she changed her mind and left her two-year-old behind. The two-year-old is now a 40-year-old makeup artist who has approached the Bombay High Court against his, mother Aarti Mhaskar, demanding a compensation of Rs 1.5 crore from her.

Srikant Sabnis told the court that he underwent a life full of trauma because of the desertion. He even forgot about her biological mother since he was raised by his maternal grandmother from 1986. After a brief period, he started living with his aunt. According to the plea, he learnt about her biological mother in 2017 and got her phone number and contacted her. In 2018, he contacted his mother and she accepted him as her first son. The complainant met her and her second husband but they asked him to maintain secrecy.

“The plaintiff, who has already undergone a dreadful life seeking shelter at relatives’ place and wandering from fake parents to observation home, was totally devastated by this unacceptable condition,” the plea said. “The defendants (Aarti and Uday Mhaskar) have disturbed the mental peace of the plaintiff, for which they are bound to compensate the plaintiff,” the plea said.

“The plaintiff has undergone a life full of agony, mental trauma, inconvenience, mystery about his own parents and his existence. The plaintiff was forced to live like a beggar till his grandmother got his custody,” it added.

(With PTI Inputs)