Caught On CCTV: Bihar Man Shot At Inside Hospital, Critical

The incident has led to huge chaos in the hospital and the attacker managed to flee without any resistance.

Arrah: A shocking incident has unfolded in Bihar’s Arrah city, wherein an unidentified assailant severely injured a man by shooting him within the hospital premises on Thursday. The victim had accompanied his pregnant wife to the hospital for her delivery, as reported by India TV. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, the assailant, wearing a yellow t-shirt and jeans, can be seen walking into the hospital while talking on his mobile phone. Suddenly, he opens fire at the victim, who was seated in the waiting room. After the intervention of another individual, he quickly flees the scene.

The assailant fired two gunshots at the victim, resulting in critical injuries. The medical team promptly conducted an operation to remove the bullets.

The incident took place at a private hospital located at Darahra locality under town police station in the district. The incident has led to huge chaos in the hospital and the attacker managed to flee without any resistance.

The police reached the spot after getting the information and took cognizance of the situation. A case has been registered and cops are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the accused.

“The injured is being treated. Further investigation is being done,” Sub-Inspector Anil Singh said.

In another non-related incident, an accident occurred on the Arrah-Sasaram road at Asani village under the Udwantnagar police station in the district, involving four family members. Tragically, the father and mother lost their lives immediately, while their two children are currently receiving treatment at Sadar Hospital, with their condition being described as critical.

After the accident, the driver responsible for the incident fled from the scene along with the vehicle.

