Silvassa: In an inhuman manner, a 30-year-old man slit the throat of a four-year-old girl during a rape attempt. The incident happened when the girl resisted his bid to rape her at his house in a village in Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH). Later, the accused stuffed the victim’s body in a sack and threw it into a narrow shaft attached to the toilet of his flat. However, the accused has been arrested by police. On the other hand, the victim’s father could not bear the trauma, and killed himself by consuming a disinfectant. He died a day after the incident. Also Read - Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali on Sexual Abuse: I Was Raped at 14, Molested at 9, Survived Domestic Violence

Speaking to news agency PTI, DNH superintendent of police Hareshwar Swami said that the incident occurred on Friday afternoon after the accused Santosh Rajat lured the victim who was playing outside her home in Naroli village. Also Read - Haryana Shocker: Class 9 Student Pregnant After Being Raped by 7 Men For 6 Months

According to police, the accused took the girl to his house and tried to rape her, but when she started crying, he slit her throat with a sharp weapon, stuffed her body in a sack and threw it in the narrow shaft attached to the toilet of the flat by breaking the window. Also Read - Chilling Murder: Hyderabad Woman Kills Her Husband, Buries Him in The Backyard of Their Home

However, the family members of the victim lodged a missing complaint with Naroli police station. Soon after that the police launched a search operation and scanned around 40 flats in the residential building where the girl lived.

Police added that during the search operation, it found blood stains in the bathroom of Rajat’s apartment. A sack with the body was found in the shaft attached to the toilet later.

Unable to hide the truth, the accused confessed the matter during interrogation and said he tried to lure the girl to his flat to sexually assault her.

Police have registered a case against the accused under sections 364 (abduction), 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and 302 (murder) of the IPC apart from provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.