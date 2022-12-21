Man Slits Wife’s Throat Inside Moving Bus In Gujarat, Waits For Cops to Arrive to Arrest Him

After killing his wife, the accused sat inside the bus near the corpse till the police arrived to arrest him.

Ahmedabad: In a shocking incident, a man was on Wednesday arrested for killing his wife by slitting her throat inside a moving bus in Gujarat’s Chota Udepur. Identified as Amrut Rathwa, the accused is a police officer stationed in Surat district.

As per a report by India Today, the accused travelled over 200 kilometres to kill his wife on suspicion of her having an illicit affair.

Identified as Manguben, the wife was on duty as conductor of the state-run GSRTC when the incident happened.

Police said the accused hatched a plan to kill his wife after repeated fights over the phone.

Giving details, the police said the accused on Tuesday boarded a bus from Bhikhapur village, where his wife works. Manguben was sitting in the conductor’s seat.

The accused spotted Manguben and then moved swiftly towards her and began stabbing her. Then he slit her throat, and she died on the spot.

After killing his wife, the accused sat inside the bus near the corpse till the police arrived to arrest him. After the case was registered, he has now been charged with murder, and further investigation is underway.