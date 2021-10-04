New Delhi: A man was stabbed to death by five persons, including two minors for unable to pay back a loan of Rs 300 in Delhi. According to police, the man worked at a chemist shop Delhi’s Anand Parbat area on October 2 and has been identifies as Shailendra.Also Read - 62-year-old Man Shot Dead Outside Home in Delhi's Dwarka

An FIR has been registered against the accused. Three people have been arrested and two people, who are minors, have been detained.

"The quarrel was on the issue of a transaction of Rs 300 which Shailendra had borrowed from Ravi. On being asked to return the amount, Shailendra failed to give it back, following which he was stabbed to death by the accused," said a police official stating that the matter is under investigation.