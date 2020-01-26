New Delhi: At a time when India claimed that no one is affected by the coronavirus in China, a man in his 20s has been admitted to the SMS Hospital in Rajasthan for suspected coronavirus infection. This has been confirmed by Medical Superintendent Dr DS Meena of the hospital.

According to updates from IANS, the patient pursued a medical degree in China but had come to Jaipur for a postgraduation course.

After the case came to limelight, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma has directed health officials to keep the patient in an isolation ward and get his family screened too.

In this regard, special directions have also been issued to send the samples collected from the patient to Pune’s National Virology Laboratory.

According to Sharma, around 18 people had come from China to four districts of Rajasthan and officials had been directed to keep them under observation for 28 days.

On the other hand, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that no Indian in China has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak and the embassy in Beijing is in close touch with all Indians.