Mumbai: A 32-year-old man who returned to Mumbai via Dubai and New Delhi from South Africa's Cape Town had tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival and his samples have been sent for genome sequencing to check for the new variant 'Omicron'. The man, a merchant navy engineer is a resident of Mumbai's Dombivli area and returned to the country on November 24.

"The passenger travelled from Cape Town to Delhi via Dubai. He gave a sample in Delhi and was allowed to board the connecting flight to Mumbai. On arrival in Mumbai, he was found to be positive. He is asymptomatic and had home quarantined himself. Later, the corporation quarantined him at the Municipal Corporation's isolation room," said Pratibha Panpatil, Chief Medical Officer of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Dr. Panpatil further added, "His samples will be sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether he has been infected with new variant Omricon. Meanwhile, his brother has been tested negative, and other family members samples will be collected on Monday."

As per reports, KDMC health officials have also alerted the airport authorities, and efforts are on to locate the man's co-passengers. Dr Pradeep Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) said, "We have sent his samples for genome sequencing to find out if he is carrying the Omicron variant."

Following the emergence of the new Omicron variant, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also started tracking and contacting the 466 passengers who arrived in the city over the last 15 days from the “countries of concern”, including South Africa, and will take samples from them for RT-PCR tests. Officials said that 97 of the 466 passengers who arrived in Mumbai are residents of the city. Speaking to the media, BMC Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “The passengers who live in Mumbai don’t have any symptoms. All are quarantined at home. We will run RT-PCR tests on them on Monday.”