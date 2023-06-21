Home

News

India

Delhi Police Receives Calls Threatening To Kill PM Modi, Amit Shah & Nitish Kumar; Family Claims ‘He’s A Drunkard’

Delhi Police Receives Calls Threatening To Kill PM Modi, Amit Shah & Nitish Kumar; Family Claims ‘He’s A Drunkard’

The man who had made threatening calls to kill the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Bihar CM was identified as Sudheer Sharma, a resident of Madipur in Delhi. The accused's family reportedly said that he is a habitual drinker, when police contacted the family to reach the person.

Delhi Police Receives Calls Threatening To Kill PM Modi, Amit Shah & Nitish Kumar; Family Claims 'He's A Drunkard'

New Delhi: The Delhi Police said they received two calls Wednesday from a man who threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Both the calls came around 10-11 am, the police said.

The police found that the calls were made from one number traced to Paschim Vihar (East). In his first call, he threatened to kill Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and demanded Rs 10 crore. He then called and threatened to kill PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah while demanding Rs 2 crore.”

You may like to read

According to the news agency IANS, the threat call was received by the outer district unit of Delhi Police, which swung into action after receiving the threat call.

Two calls were received by the Police Control Room, which were made by the same caller who is yet to be identified. “Promptly responding to the alarming calls, a team was swiftly deployed to trace the location of the anonymous caller,” a senior police official was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS.

The man who had made threatening calls to kill the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Bihar CM was identified as Sudheer Sharma, a resident of Madipur in Delhi. The accused’s family reportedly said that he is a habitual drinker, when police contacted the family to reach the person.

“His son told the team that his father had been drinking since early this morning. When Ankit was asked to talk to him, he was responding very incoherently. Our team is constantly trying to trace the person,” the DCP told IANS.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.