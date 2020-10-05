New Delhi: An unidentified person on Monday threw black ink at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in Hathras to meet the family members of the alleged gangrape victim. Also Read - Security Tightened For Hathras Victim's Family, Brother Gets Two Gunmen After They Fear Threat to Life

Singh was part of the AAP delegation that went to meet the deceased 20-year-old Dalit woman's family who died last month suffering from attempted strangulation and severe injuries.

According to reports, the AAP leader came out of the victim's house and was speaking to the media when the man threw ink at him. The accused has been detained.

Here’s a clip of the incident:

#WATCH: An unidentified person throws ink at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation that is in Hathras to meet the family members of the alleged gangrape victim. pic.twitter.com/mth5GtkXBN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2020

Apart from Sanjay Singh, the AAP delegation visiting Hathras also has party leaders from Punjab, including Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, along with MLAs Rupinder Kaur Ruby, Baldev Singh Jaito, Manjit Singh Bilaspur and Kulwant Singh Pandori.