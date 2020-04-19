New Delhi: A man on Sunday attempted a suicide by trying to jump off from the third floor of Safdarjung Hosiptal in the national capital. He said he was COVID-19 positive, and if anybody came near him, he would slash his wrist. Also Read - Over One-third Medical Staff is Suffering From Insomnia During Pandemic Coronavirus, Reveals Study

He was also spotted spitting at authorities while they were trying to rescue him. Also Read - COVID-19 Result of Attempt to Manufacture Vaccine Against AIDS Virus? Nobel Winning Scientist Sparks New Controversy

The man was finally rescued. Also Read - Life in The Era of COVID-19: ‘Home Has Become New Office, Internet New Meeting Room,' Says PM Modi

#WATCH Delhi: Man attempted to commit suicide by jumping off floor 3 of Safdarjung Hospital today,saying he's COVID positive&if anyone comes close to him he'll cut his hand. He was seen spitting at authorities as they attempted to rescue him.He was rescued.(Note:Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/ZJhSOsET4N — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened. On March 18, a youth from Punjab committed suicide by jumping off a building at the city’s Safdarjung Hospital, as he was afraid that he had contracted the virus. He had returned from Australia’s Sydney, after 12 months, and was brought to the hospital after he complained of a headache during screening at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

However, as it later turned out, his test report for COVID-19 came negative.