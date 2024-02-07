Man Tries To Enter Home Ministry Office Using Fake Identity Card, Arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has apprehended a man for attempting to enter the Home Minister’s office in North Block using a fake identity card. The suspect, identified as Aditya Pratap Singh, was caught red-handed and is currently being investigated by the authorities. Although the incident initially raised concerns about a potential terror threat, the police have not found any evidence linking the accused to terrorism.

During the interrogation, the suspect, Aditya said that he works as a stenographer at the NITI Aayog. The police is verifying this claim. Aditya is said to be a resident of a village near Ayodhya.

In a similar incident on December 13, two youths had burgled the Parliament. When the House proceedings were going on, these youths had jumped into the Parliament. After this they youths sprayed yellow colored gas with their shoes. However, the MPs present in the Parliament caught them and handed them over to the security personnel.

When these two youths had burgled the House, another man and a woman had demonstrated outside the Parliament. The police had arrested all the six accused of infiltrating the Parliament. Police had arrested Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Neelam Jha, Amol Shinde, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat in this case.

Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma had entered the Parliament and created ruckus and raised slogans. While Neelam Jha, Amol Shinde demonstrated outside the Parliament. Lalit Jha was also present there at that time, he had made a video of Neelam and Amol’s performance and posted it on social media. After this Lalit ran away with the phones of all the accused. Police had arrested Lalit and Mahesh from Rajasthan. However, Lalit had destroyed the phones of all the accused by burning them.

