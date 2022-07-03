Kochi: A 63-year-old man was arrested at Cochin International Airport because, when inquired about the items in his luggage, he answered saying it was a “bomb.” Due to this, it created a panic in the room. As a result, he and his wife were not allowed to board their flight at the international airport in the early hours of Saturday, police said.Also Read - Fourth Covid Wave? India’s Daily Case Zooms Past 17K-Mark; Kerala, Maharashtra Among Top Contributor

They said the couple, who were going abroad, reached the airport around 1.30 am.

As the staff at the check-in counter asked them what was in their luggage, the irked husband said “bomb”, triggering a panic, following which airport security was informed.

They were handed over to the Nedumbassery police. The man was arrested and later released on station bail, the police said.