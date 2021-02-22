New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested the second accused ‘wanted’ Jaspreet Singh in connection with the Red fort violence on 26 January. Jaspreet was arrested on February 20 for illegally climbing the ramparts at Red Fort. He is a resident of Swaroop nagar in Delhi, the police said. Also Read - Activist Disha Ravi Sent to 1-day Police Custody in Toolkit Case

“Jaspreet Singh was also present at the Red Fort and later climbed up on one of the arcades located on the ramparts of the Red Fort. He is the person standing behind accused Maninder Singh and climbed one of the tombs located on both the sides of Rampart, Red Fort,” said Chinmoy Biswal, PRO Delhi police. Also Read - Get Entire Village to Gherao Against Delhi Police: BKU Leader to Farmers in Punjab

According to reports, Jaspreet’s name came up during the interrogation of the arrested accused Maninder Singh who was seen brandishing swords at the Red Fort. “He is also seen in offensive gesture holding steel tensile installed at Red Fort,” the officer added. Also Read - Delhi BJP Vice President Shazia Ilmi Accuses Ex-BSP MP of 'Misbehaving With Her', Case Filed

The Delhi Police has arrested 149 people till date in connection with the Kisan Andolan by farmers in the national capital. Punjabi-activist Deep Sidhu, arrested in Haryana on February 9, has been touted by Delhi Police as the ‘main instigator’ of the violence which took place on the Republic Day in which many protesters and policemen were injured.

The Delhi Police has also announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of another key accused Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana.

Meanwhile a Delhi court on Monday sent climate activist Disha Ravi to one-day police custody in connection with the ‘Toolkit’ case, during which she will be confronted with co-accused Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk who appeared before the Cyber Cell of Delhi police to join probe on Monday.

With Agency inputs