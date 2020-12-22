New Delhi: A man has been arrested for masquerading as a police offer to trap women and assault them, said Delhi Police on Tuesday. The 28-year-old accused, Sandeep Kumar was reportedly in touch with some women and used to visit bars in NCR-Delhi for amusement. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: 5 People Charred to Death After Container Truck Hits Car on Yamuna Expressway in Agra

DCP Central Delhi, Sanjay Bhatia said, “On September 6, a PCR call was received at the Paharganj police station about sexual assault by a police officer on a woman in a hotel in Paharganj area. On her statement, a case under Section 376 of the IPC was registered. Police investigation found that the identity used by the accused to book the hotel was fake.” Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Rs 60,000 Salary, Allowance, Many Benefits | Apply For These Jobs Today

Technical surveillance was mounted and police informers activated to help identify the criminal. Hundreds of CCTV footage was scanned and call detail records analysed by technical expert. However, the accused remained out of police net as he frequently changed his mobile numbers and locations. Also Read - Hathras Rape: CBI Chargesheet Reveals Victim's Medical Examination Was Not Done

Even the photographs of the accused were shown at bars in order to catch him. Finally, with the cooperation of employees of a bar, the accused was apprehended. His interrogation revealed that he was a resident of Bahadurgarh in Meerut district. He was married twice and has a son from one of the women.

(With IANS inputs)