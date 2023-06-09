Home

Man Who Quit NDA Job Due To Depression Cracks UPSC, Read His Motivational Story

In 2017, Manuj appeared for the UPSC exam for the third time and got an All India Rank of 52.

UPSC Latest News Today: Clearing the UPSC Civil Services exam is not an easy task as lakhs of candidates apply for the UPSC CSE every year. However, only a few aspirants crack this high-profile exam to become IAS, IPS, IFS and other civil servants. Today, we will discuss the success story of Manuj Jindal who cleared the UPSC with an All India Rank (AIR) of 53 by braving against all odds in his life.

A 2017 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra Cadre, Manuj Jindal is currently posted as CEO Zila Parishad in Thane. An ex-NDA cadet, where he secured AIR 18 in the UPSC NDA exam, Manuj Jindal is a resident of Ghaziabad.

Early Schooling And Life

Manuj received early schooling in his village and later shifted to Dehradun for his higher education. However, after completing Class 12 in 2005, Manuj cracked the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam at the age of 18 and got selected.

Battling Depression, Anxiety

In NDA, Manuj had a very good performance in the first term, however, by the second term, he became a victim of anxiety and depression. Later, the academy decided to disqualify him from the course as his condition was getting worse.

Giving details about his journey, Manuj told News 18 that his parents were not ready to accept his serious problem of depression and thought that he had recently shifted to a new environment, so it would take some time to cope with the new place.

Admitted To Hospital For Depression

He further added that the problem of depression became so serious that the NDA officials admitted him to the hospital and his treatment was done for three-four months.

After being expelled from the NDA institute, Manuj’s parents and brother played a special role in handling his health condition. After returning home, his situation gradually improved and then he gave thought to high studies.

He said his friends advised him to apply to foreign universities. Later, he got a chance to study at the University of Virginia in the US as well.

Job At Barclays

After completing studies at the University of Virginia, he got a job at Barclays. He worked at the bank for three years on a handsome salary package. During this time, when he came to India, he understood that his younger brother was preparing for the UPSC.

Inspired by his brother, Manuj also started preparing for UPSC exam and he appeared for the exam for the first time in 2014. Manuj got selected for the mains on his first attempt but could not get selected for the interview. However, he did not give up, but made his second attempt and reached the interview stage.

In 2017, Manuj appeared for the UPSC exam for the third time and got an All India Rank of 52.

Author and YouTuber

Apart from his interest in UPSC and other competitive exams, he has a massive interest in writing. He has authored a book on UPSC answer writing called ‘Acing the Art of Answer Writing’. And not just this, Manuj also runs a YouTube channel wherein he provides guidance and teaches students about UPSC preparation.

