Man Who Urinated On Female Passenger On New York-Delhi Air India Flight Identified | Top Developments

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police said it has urged the Bureau of Immigration to issue a lookout circular against Shankar Mishra to prevent him from leaving the country.

Air India has imposed a 30-day flying ban on the accused passenger and set up an internal panel to probe whether there were lapses on part of the crew in addressing the situation.

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday confirmed that the man who had urinated on a female co-passenger on New York-Delhi flight has been identified as Shankar Mishra who is a resident of Mumbai. Delhi Police further added that multiple teams have been sent to Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai to nab the miscreant.

Delhi Police had on Wednesday registered an FIR against the man based on the complaint given by the victim to Air India. Notably, the incident took place on 26 November, 2022 on a Delhi bound Air India flight from New York.

Saying that Air India’s conduct appeared to be ‘unprofessional’, aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday issued notices to the officials and crew of the New York-Delhi flight, asking why action should not be taken against them for “dereliction” of duty.

Delhi Police on Thursday said it has urged the Bureau of Immigration to issue lookout circular against Shankar Mishra, who had urinated on his female co-passenger on an Air India flight, to prevent him from leaving the country.

“We have written to the authorities in the immigration department to issue lookout circular against the accused to prevent him from leaving the country,” a senior police official said.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) as well as under Aircraft Rules.

Who is Shankar Mishra?

Delhi Police said the accused, Shankar Mishra, is the vice-president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California.

Police also stated that Shankar Mishra is a resident of Mumbai.

“His possible location is in some other state and the police team has reached there. We will arrest the accused at the earliest,” said Delhi Police.

Air India has lodged an FIR against Mishra at Palam police station in Delhi, following which the cops booked Mishra under sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) as well as under Aircraft Rules.

Air India has imposed a 30-day flying ban on the accused passenger and set up an internal panel to probe whether there were lapses on part of the crew in addressing the situation.