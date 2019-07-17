A man has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying three bullets in his hand baggage, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Deven Kathuria, bound for Bengaluru on an Indigo flight, was intercepted by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official on Tuesday after he detected the bullets on the X-ray monitor at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), he said.

A total of three bullets were recovered from the passenger’s bag.

The man could not give a satisfactory reply as to why was he carrying the ammunition, the official said.

Carrying arms and ammunition inside an airport terminal area or an aircraft is banned under the Indian aviation laws.

The official said the passenger has been booked by the police under the Arms Act.