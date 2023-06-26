Home

News

India

Manali-Chandigarh Highway Blocked Amid Landslide, Many Stranded As Restoration Work Underway

Manali-Chandigarh Highway Blocked Amid Landslide, Many Stranded As Restoration Work Underway

A major traffic jam was reported on the Manali-Chandigarh highway as many tourists were stranded in the area.

The restoration work is underway to clear the Manali-Chandigarh highway which was blocked with stones and boulders. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Manali-Chandigarh highway on Monday was blocked for traffic amid a rainfall-induced landslide. A major traffic jam was reported on the highway as many tourists were stranded in the area.

The restoration work is underway to clear the Manali-Chandigarh highway which was blocked with stones and boulders. “There were landslides near Pandoh-Mandi due to the ongoing hill-cutting work that caused the roads to be blocked. The road clearance work had to be stopped last night due to persistent intermittent falling and shooting stones. The work was resumed this morning but it will take at least 4 hours to clear the road,” Mandi ASP Sagar Chander was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

You may like to read

“Around 40 small cars, and a bus carrying 55 students have been stranded due to a cloudburst near Prashar,” Chander said.

#WATCH | Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district leads to landslide on Chandigarh-Manali highway near 7 Mile; causes heavy traffic jam (Drone Visuals from Mandi) pic.twitter.com/tmpPZ8aUbM — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

The Mandi district police, in a public notice, said Mandi-Kullu National highway was blocked due to incessant rain in Himachal Pradesh. “It is informed that severe weather conditions with continuous rain and flash flood in Khoti Nala near Aut have blocked Mandi-Kullu National Highway,” said the official statement.

“Mandi-Kullu NH 3 is closed for traffic movement due to a flash flood near Hanogi. The administration is on alert. All officials have been ordered to manage the situation. Orders have been issued to halt the movement of vehicles. The movement will be resumed shortly,” said Arindam Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner, Mandi.

It further informed that the alternative routes to the highway are also blocked. “The Mandi-Joginder Nagar Highway is also closed. The general public/tourists plying on these Highways are advised not to stay on the roads adjacent to mountains as there is a high risk of landslides/rock fall”, added the statement.

The Indian Meteorological Department, on Sunday, issued a weather warning for Himachal Pradesh for the next five days.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.