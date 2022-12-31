Manali Traffic Comes To A Standstill As People Throng In Large Numbers To Celebrate New Year

Manali Traffic Update: The roads were packed with cars as the traffic movement in several areas was impacted due to the rush ahead of new year's eve.

Massive traffic jam in Manali ahead of new year's eve celebrations.

Manali Traffic Updates: Himachal Pradesh’s Manali on Saturday witnessed massive traffic jams as tourists in large numbers thronged to the city to celebrate the new year. The roads were packed with cars as the traffic movement in several areas was impacted due to the rush ahead of new year’s eve. Manali is one of the key attractions at the time of the new year as the people in the plains want to celebrate their new year in the hills as they also expect to witness snowfall in December end.

Traffic Advisory For Kullu District

Several Cities Across Himachal See A Huge Tourist Influx

Several cities in Himachal Pradesh are witnessing huge footfall ahead as the new year celebrations are about to begin. Members of the hospitality industry told IANS that most of the hotels across the state have been seeing close to 95 per cent occupancy.

“We are expecting to see good business this weekend and next week also seeing the influx of the tourist arrival and the booking enquiries we are getting,” Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) Manager Nand Lal, who is posted in Holiday Home hotel here, told IANS.

On Friday, in a four-hour-long traffic rescue operation, security agencies rescued around 400 vehicles that were stuck in the Atal tunnel. Over the past few days, over 20,000 vehicles have crossed the area.

As many as 1.39 crore tourists visited Himachal till November 30 this year compared to 56.37 lakhs last year, as per data procured from the tourism department which was hoping to touch the pre-Covid tourist inflow figures by the year’s end as December is the peak tourist season.

Eateries to remain open round the clock till January 2

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed tourism and other departments to follow the slogan of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, facilitate the tourists and make adequate arrangements and proper traffic plans in all districts for the smooth flow of traffic. He has also allowed eateries at tourist places to be opened around the clock.