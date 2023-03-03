Home

Manali Trip Turns Fatal For Kamala Nehru College Students; 1 Dead, 4 Critical After Bus Overturns In Himachal

Reportedly, the driver was apparently over speeding and hit the bus against a Tempo. As the vehicle spun out of control, the driver abandoned it.

Manali: A private bus carrying a group of Delhi University students on a trip to Manali overturned, leaving 1 student dead and 40 others injured. Prime facie information suggests that the bus overturned after it lost control near Jabli on the Manali-Chandigarh Highway. According to SDM Bilaspur, Abhishek Kumar Garg, there were 44 people in the bus, including 35 women students from Kamala Nehru College and six coordinators for the group.

One student, hailing from Jaipur, was crushed to death while four others suffered fractures and rest minor injuries, the officials said.

Passersby pulled out the injured from the bus and rushed them to the Bilaspur Regional Hospital. One passenger was referred to PGI Chandigarh and two to AIIMS Bilaspur. Local police and disaster management officials have been deployed at the site to ensure further rescue operations.

Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the driver of the bus.

Reportedly, the driver was apparently over speeding and hit the bus against a Tempo. As the vehicle spun out of control, the driver abandoned it. “When the driver jumped out, I thought no one inside the bus was going to survive. Luckily, a tree broke the bus’s fall, stopping it from plunging into a rivulet flowing further down,” Rohit, one of the injured students told TOI.

The university officials, who had reached the spot and visited the injured in hospital, assured scrutiny of all security measures and special care of vehicles carrying students.

