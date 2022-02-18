New Delhi: Amid the ongoing specualtions that the Congress’ national spokesperson Manish Tewari might leave the party in days to come, the veteran leader on Friday compared the ‘Bhaiya controversy’ in the country with the ‘Black issue’ in the United States and said it is reflective of an unfortunate systemic and institutionalized social bias against migrants stretching back to the inception of the Green Revolution. “De-Horse Politics- The Bhaiya controversy is like the Black issue in the US. It is reflective of an unfortunate systemic and institutionalised social bias against migrants stretching back to the inception of the Green Revolution”, Tewari tweeted.Also Read - UP Election Manifesto: Which Party is Offering What? Check Full List

Furthermore, he added, “At a personal level despite my mother being a Jat Sikh and my father being the foremost exponent of Punjab – Punjabi- Punjabiyat who laid down his life for Hindu- Sikh amity because of my Sir name it is said behind my back ‘Eh Bhaiya Kithon Agha’ peppered with the choicest expletives in Punjabi – We have to root it out. Such thinking should have no place in the Secular ethos of Punjab grounded in the idiom – Manas Ki Jaat Sabhe Ek Pechan.” Also Read - With Sidhu By His Side, Punjab CM Channi Holds Roadshow In Amritsar. Watch

How did the controversy erupt?

The “Bhaiya controversy” emerged after the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi made a controversial remark asking the people of the state not to let the “bhaiyas” of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar enter the state.

While addressing a roadshow, CM Channi had said, “Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Will not let the ‘Uttar Pradesh, Bihar de bhaiye‘, who have come here to rule, enter the state. While he made the remark, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi could be seen standing by him smiling and applauding.

A day later, he issued a clarification and said that his statement was being misconstrued. “My statement is being misconstrued. All migrant workers who came to Punjab till date, have toiled and taken it on the path to development. We have only love for them, nobody can change it,” he stated.

PM Modi, Nitish Slam Channi

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a scathing attack on the Congress at two poll rallies over Channi’s ‘UP, Bihar ke bhaiya‘ controversial remark and said that the party always pits people of one region against another.

Hitting out at the Punjab CM, Modi asked if the Congress leader could use the language for the land where Guru Ravidas and Sikh Guru Gobind Singh were born.

Echoing similar remarks, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also slammed his Punjab counterpart and said,”It does not make any sense. Do they know what is the contribution of the people of Bihar in Punjab and how many are living and serving (there)? I am stunned how people make such statements,” said Mr Kumar, who leads a coalition government with the BJP.”