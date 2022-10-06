New Delhi: Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen made a strong response over actor Mandana Karimi’s solo protest she held in Mumbai in support of Iranian women against the hijab. In a tweet, Taslima Nasreen asked why Mandana Karimi staged the anti-hijab protest alone and was not joined by the Muslim women in the city who were “forced to wear hijab”.Also Read - Juliette Binoche, Marion Cotillard, Isabelle Huppert Chop Hair In Solidarity With Iranian Women Over Hijab

"Iranian actress Mandana Karimi staged a solo protest in Mumbai against the hijab. Why is she alone protesting? Why Muslim women from Mumbai who are forced to wear hijab not joining her?," Taslima Nasreen tweeted.

Anti-hijab protests in Iran

Massive protests were held across Iran amid protests over the death of a 22-year old Mahsa Amini in police custody. After the death of Amini on September 16, protests have erupted across Iran and has is in their third week. There have been widespread rallies and strikes throughout the country’s Kurdish region. Iran faced international criticism over the death of a woman held by its morality police, which ignited three days of protests, including clashes with security forces in the capital and other unrest that claimed at least three lives.

The UN human rights office called for an investigation. The United States, which is trying to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, called on the Islamic Republic to end its “systemic persecution” of women. Italy also condemned her death.

Iranian officials dismissed the criticism as politically motivated and accused unnamed foreign countries of fomenting the unrest. Separately, an Iranian official said three people had been killed by unnamed armed groups in the Kurdish region of the country where the protests began, the first official confirmation of deaths linked to the unrest.

The UN body said Iran’s morality police have expanded their patrols in recent months, targeting women for not properly wearing the Islamic headscarf, known as hijab. It said verified videos show women being slapped in the face, struck with batons and thrown into police vans for wearing the hijab too loosely.