Fresh Coronavirus Guidelines: Taking preventive measures against the rising cases of coronavirus, the Central government on Thursday issued fresh guidelines and made wearing of face mask and social distancing mandatory for people visiting malls, restaurants and religious places. Issuing guidelines for shopping malls, the Centre said that adequate manpower should be deployed for ensuring social distance norms at these places and it also added that all employees with higher risks should take extra precautions. Also Read - No Masks Required: This Restaurant Calls Masks as 'Face Diapers', Sparks Outrage on Social Media

Issuing guidelines for restaurants, the Centre said that takeaways should be encouraged instead of dine-in and food delivery should be done duly by following COVID precautions. It also made thermal screening of home delivery staff mandatory prior to allowing them for home deliveries. Also Read - International Flights: Flying to India From Abroad? Check These New Air Travel Guidelines From Today

Saying that the new order has come into effect from March 1 itself, the Centre in its guidelines for religious places said the entrance will have mandatory hand hygiene and thermal screening procedure.it also added that only asymptomatic people will be allowed to enter religious places. Also Read - After Maharashtra, 4 Other States Witness Spike in Coronavirus Cases, Centre Says All Must Follow Guidelines | Key Points

Guidelines for shopping malls:

1) Adequate manpower to be deployed for ensuring social distance norms

2) All employees with higher risks to take extra precautions.

3) They should not be exposed to front-line work requiring direct contact with the public.

4) separate entry and exit for visitors, workers and goods\supplies to be ensured.

Planning to visit a shopping mall? Here are the standard operating guidelines issued by @HMOIndia which are to be followed rigorously to contain the spread of COVID-19. Stay safe! #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/t8yHLhHqZa pic.twitter.com/jyTTv7Kutg — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 4, 2021

Guidelines for restaurants:

1) Encourage takeaways instead of dine-in, food delivery to be done duly following covid precautions.

2) Thermal screening of home delivery staff prior to allowing them for home deliveries.

3) proper crowd management in parking lots and outside the premises duly following social distancing norms.

4) Maintaining physical distance of 6 feet while queuing up for entry and inside the restaurant.

Looking forward to enjoying quality family time at your favourite restaurant? Don't forget to follow the COVID Precautions too! Take a look at the updated set of guidelines to be followed to contain the spread of COVID-19 w.e.f 1st March 2021. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/SbCtTJgBN9 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 4, 2021

Guidelines for religious places:

1) Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene and thermal screening procedure.

2) Only asymptomatic people will be allowed.

3) People without face mask will not be allowed.

4) Posters on preventive measures about coronavirus to be displayed at prominent places

5) Staggering of visitors to be done.

.@HMOIndia has issued a new set of Standard Operating guidelines to be followed at Religious places to contain the spread of COVID-19. We all need to adopt #NewNormal COVID appropriate in order to overcome this pandemic. #IndiaFightsCorona #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/pKFrUzpWV7 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 4, 2021

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka continued to report a surge in daily new COVID-19 cases, accounting for 85.51 per cent of fresh cases. It also added that a total of 17,407 new infections have been registered in a day.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 9,855. This is the highest number recorded in the state since October 18 when 10,259 new cases were reported. It is followed by Kerala with 2,765 while Punjab reported 772 new cases.The total number of cases with UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the country as on date has reached 242. India’s total COVID-19 active caseload has reached 1,73,413 comprising 1.55 per cent of India’s total cases.

However, 23 states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Assam, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Sikkim, Ladakh, Tripura, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Arunachal Pradesh.