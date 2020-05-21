New Delhi: After the Central government announced certain relaxations while extending the nationwide lockdown, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) and allowed salons and beauty parlours to open in green zones in the state. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh News: Major Fire Breaks Out at Shop in Gwalior, Seven Dead

Issuing a notification, Principal Secretary of Home Department SN Mishra said the barber shops and parlours can resume business in the green zone in the state.

He said that those who are having fever, cold, cough or sore throat will not be allowed to visit these establishments.

Issuing the SOP, the principal secretary said that the hand sanitiser should be placed at the entry of such shops and the staff must use masks, cover heads and wear aprons.

“All the tools and equipment used at hair-cutting salons and parlours should be sanitised after every use. The staff must sanitise their hands after each hair cut or shave,” the SOP stated.

He also said that the common area, floor, lift, lounge, stairs and handrails must be disinfected regularly.

The state on Wednesday reported 270 new coronavirus cases — 78 in Indore — and nine deaths, taking the total cases to 5,735 and death toll to 267.

Apart from Indore, 58 new patients were detected in Ujjain, 42 in Bhopal, 21 in Sagar, 19 in Mandsaur, 13 in Bhind, 11 in Rewa, six in Morena, five in Gwalior, four in Damoh, three in Dewas, two each in Jabalpur and Ashok Nagar and one each in Barwani, Vidisha, Panna and Satna.