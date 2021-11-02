Mandi Bypoll Results 2021: Pratibha Singh, Congress leader and wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh, has taken a massive lead over BJP candidate and Kargil war hero Brigadier (retd) Khushal Thakur. As per the reports, Pratibha is leading with 5,920 votes over Thakur. The Mandi seat fell vacant after the death of Ramswaroop Sharma (BJP) in March.Also Read - Vallabhnagar, Dhariyawad Assembly Bypoll Results 2021 LIVE: Congress Candidates Maintain Lead on Both Seats

Initial trends in the counting votes indicate the opposition Congress is leading in two of the three Assembly segments. The grand old party is also ahead in the assembly constituency of Arki and Fatehpur, the trends showed as the counting was underway amid tight security. Also Read - Telangana Bypoll Result 2021 LIVE: BJP's Eatala Rajender Leading In Huzurabad, EC Bans Victory Procession

Independent candidate Chetan Singh Bragta is ahead in the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly seat after 12 rounds of counting. Bragta is leading with 2,331 votes over his nearest rival Rohit Thakur (12,780) of the Congress. BJP candidate Neelam Seraik has so far got only 1,753 votes. Bragta is the son of the late Narendra Bragta, a former horticulture minister. Also Read - 'Ghar-Wapsi' For Rajib Banerjee: TMC Turncoat Back in Fold, Accuses BJP of Playing 'Divisive Politics'

By-election to Assembly constituencies | Congress now leading on all the three seats in Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/ie3HE69mtY — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

As per the election commission of India, 57.73 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency during the elections on October 30.

The voting percentage in the Fatehpur constituency in Kangra district was 66.20 per cent, while it was 64.97 per cent in Arki in Solan district, and 78.75 per cent in Jubbal-Kotkhai in Shimla district.

The by-election in Himachal Pradesh are crucial as assembly polls are due in the state early next year.