New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. During his speech, PM Modi launched a scathing attack against the Congress party over the farmers' issue and said that the members of the grand old party debated on colour of the laws (black/white), it would have been better if they had debated on the content and intent of the laws.

Calling the farm laws important and necessary for the farmers, PM Modi said that the laws were passed through an Ordinance & later by Parliament and no mandis were shut after the implementation of these laws "MSP did not end anywhere in the nation. It's a truth which we hide, it has no meaning. Purchase on MSP increased after the laws were formed," PM Modi said.

Here are Highlights of PM Modi's speech on Farm Laws:

Highlight 1: Three farm laws were brought in by Government, these Agricultural reforms are important & necessary: PM Modi

Highlight 2: Congress MPs in House debated on colour of the laws (black/white), it would have been better if they had debated on the content and intent of the laws: PM Modi

Highlight 3: Farm laws were passed through an Ordinance & later by Parliament. No mandis were shut after the implementation of these laws, MSP did not end anywhere in the nation: PM Modi

Highlight 4: It’s a truth which we hide, it has no meaning. Purchase on MSP increased after the laws were formed: PM Modi

Highlight 5: This House, our Government and we all respect the farmers who are voicing their views on the farm bills. This is the reason why senior Ministers of the Government are constantly talking to them. There is great respect for the farmers: PM Modi

Highlight 6: Argument has come – why did you provide when we didn’t ask. Accepting/refusing depends on you. It’s not compulsory. Nobody had demanded law against dowry, still, it was made for nation’s progress. Laws were made against Triple Talaq & Child Marriage for progress: PM Modi