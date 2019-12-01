New Delhi: A Bhopal court has pronounced three-year imprisonment on Karera’s former MLA and Congress leader Shakuntala Khatik and seven others, besides imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 each, for their role in the 2017 Mandsaur firing case, stated a report. The judgement was delivered on Saturday, i.e., November 30.

The perpetrators were responsible for attacking the police staff and inciting supporters to burn a police station in Mandsaur during farmers protest on June 7, 2017, stated a report. Notably, the police firing claimed the lives of six farmers.

A special judge of the Bhopal court Suresh Singh held Khatik and her associates guilty of assaulting the police station in-charge Sanjiv Tiwari and his colleagues who had sought to disperse them with water cannons.

Amid violent protests by farmers in Madhya Pradesh, a video had surfaced purportedly showing Khatik inciting people to set a police station ablaze. The video that had gone viral on social media, was shared on Twitter by BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya whose son Akash Vijayvargiya was held for attacking the Indore municipal corporation staff earlier this year.

Khatik, who represented Karera Assembly segment, was staging a protest at Karera police station in Shivpuri district against the killing of farmers in Mandsaur police firing.

She was leading a protest march, during which an effigy of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was burnt. The police poured water on the effigy to douse the flames, in which Khatik got drenched. Khatik, later sat on a protest at the police station along with her supporters.

(With inputs from IANS)