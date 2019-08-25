Bengaluru: Mangaluru police has arrested two persons involved in duping people by impersonating as employees of World Health Organisation (WHO).

The accused were identified as Shaukat Ahmed Lone from Vakura district of Jammu and Kashmir, and Baljinder Singh from Punjab.

As per the police, Shaukat pretended to be the director of WHO while Baljinder, his driver. Together they duped many people.

During interrogation, they revealed that they had duped people from Goa, Mumbai, Karnataka, Chattisgarh, Kolkota, Hyderabad and Amritsar.

As the course of their cheating plan, they used to take a huge sum of money from people by promising them jobs at WHO.

The amount they used to extort ranged between 5 lakhs to 10 lakhs.

Apart from that Shaukat also had uploaded his profile on a matrimonial site claiming to be the director of WHO. He had cheated on several women with the help of his fake profile.

On August 17, police got a tip-off that two people were roaming in the city with their bearing a nameplate as WHO Director.

The police intercepted them, and after initial interrogation brought them to a police station.

Police verified from UN agency sources that none of them was the director of WHO.

During interrogation Shaukat identified himself as Bashit Shah.

Later, Shaukat also revealed that he was mere PUC passed and his WHO identity was fake. His driver Baljinder claimed that he had been working for him for last 2 years . He was paid a salary of 20 thousand every month.

Police have seized the car with registration number MCI/ 2013/3184. A case has been booked under sections 170, 171,419,420 34 of the Indian Panel Code. Both the accused have been sent to jail.

A further probe has been launched.

(With inputs from Zee reporter Jaipal Sharma)