New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) informed that the much-celebrated Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) completed five years on September 24 on account of which the space agency published a ‘fourth-year data’ of MOM at ISRO website for registered users.

Making the announcement on Twitter, ISRO said, “#ISRO Mars Orbiter Mission has completed five years in its orbit on September 24, 2019. In view of this, the fourth year data (September 24, 2017, to September 23, 2018) of MOM are made available at ISSDC website to registered users.”

#ISRO

The Mars Orbiter Mission ‘Mangalyaan’ was launched on November 5, 2013, from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. After spending close to a month orbiting around Earth, it entered the neighbouring planet’s orbit on September 24, 10 months later after covering a distance of more than 666 million kilometres.

Notably, MOM or ‘Mangalyaan’ made India Asia’s first nation to enter the Martian orbit, as well as the first country in the world to have done that in its maiden attempt. Not only that, but ISRO’s Mangalyaan also became the cheapest inter-planetary mission with a making cost of Rs 450 crore. Further, it was completed in a span of just 15 months.