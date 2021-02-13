New Delhi: Days after 25-year-old man Rinku Sharma was murdered in broad daylight in Delhi’s Mangolpuri, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed the Delhi Police alleging that it had failed to control law and order in the national capital. The AAP said that Home Minister Amit Shah was responsible for Rinku Sharma’s murder and demanded his resignation. Also Read - Rinku Sharma, Bajrang Dal Activist, Killed Amid 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans | Key Details Revealed

Rinku Sharma, a resident of Mangolpuri was reportedly stabbed to death in front of his family on Wednesday (February 10).

Political row over Rinku Sharma murder

The ruling AAP also alleged that the BJP was creating communal discord in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference at the party office on Saturday, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Mangolpuri murder is shocking for all people in Delhi. We have noticed that Delhi Police and Union Home Ministry have failed to ensure the safety of people in Delhi. Now, even Hindus are not safe under BJP government.”

He added, “Ever since the BJP came to power, people of a particular community (Muslims) were already worried and now BJP has started creating fear among the people of Sikh community among those who are protesting against the Centre’s farm laws.”

Saurabh Bhardwaj also demanded Amit Shah’s resignation. The MLA further stated that AAP-led Delhi government will provide legal aid to the family.

“AAP government will provide best legal support to deceased family and financial help to be provided after official inquiry is done in the case,” he said.

Case transferred to Crime Branch

The Mangolpuri murder case has been transferred to Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, a day after the fifth accused in the case was arrested, officials said.

The police said additional police force have been deployed in the locality to avoid any untoward incident as a few groups staged protests on Saturday.

So far, Tazuddin, Zahid, Mehtab, Danish and Islam have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

What happened in Rinku Sharma murder case?

According to police, on Wednesday night, when both the victim and the accused men were attending a birthday party, an argument had broken out between them over their food joint business in Rohini.

They also allegedly slapped and threatened each other at the party, following which they left. The two parties had similar tussles over the same issue sometime back as well, police said.

Later, the four men went to Rinku Sharma’s house where the victim along with his elder brother were already standing outside with sticks. A scuffle broke out between the two sides again during which the accused stabbed Rinku Sharma and fled from the spot, a senior police officer had said on Thursday.

‘Rinku Sharma was part of donation drive for Ram Mandir construction’

Rinku Sharma’s brother Mannu (19) had alleged on Friday that Rinku was killed as he was actively participating in the donation drive for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

He claimed that the murder was over the fund collection and that the accused had an argument with his family during an event at Dussehra last year. In the FIR too, which was based on his complaint, mention has been made about the argument during last year’s event.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta had also met the family of Sharma on Friday to provide an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to them and also claimed the victim was also associated with collecting contributions for the construction of Ram temple.

Saffron outfits including Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have claimed that Rinku Sharma was killed due to his involvement in collection of donation for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

However, the Delhi Police has denied any communal angle to the murder and said the fight at the birthday party took place over a business rivalry.