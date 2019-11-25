New Delhi: The ongoing Maharashtra political crisis on Monday caused a huge uproar in the Parliament, with the Congress even alleging that two of its women Lok Sabha MPs were manhandled by the marshals as the party protested in the House over the issue.

The two women MPs who were allegedly manhandled by the marshals are Remya Haridas and Jyotimani.

On Monday, Congress MPs, protesting over Maharashtra, stormed the well of the House. Two of the MPs-Hibi Eden and TN Prathapan-carried placards reading, “Stop the murder of democracy.” They refused to oblige Speaker Om Birla after he asked them to remove the banner, which prompted the Speaker to direct the marshals to remove them from the House.

It was during this altercation that the two MPs allege they were manhandled and thus registered a complaint with the Speaker.

Later, speaking to news agency ANI, Hibi Eden said, “We had raised a very genuine issue in the Lok Sabha and protested in a democratic manner. Unfortunately, we were taken out by the marshals who tried to push us forcefully. We’ve filed a complaint with the Speaker.”

On reports of female MPs being manhandled by the marshals, he said, “We were in the well of the House, there is no contact with marshals unless they enter the well. They tried to get banners from us and our colleagues tried to resist it, our women colleagues were manhandled too.”

Monday also witnessed Congress Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi speaking in the House for the first time in the winter session, calling the Maharashtra issue ‘murder of democracy.’ Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, too, led a protest outside the Parliament.

This is the second controversy around Parliament marshals to have taken place in recent days, after a massive row over uniforms of the Rajya Sabha marshals.