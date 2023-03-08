Home

Manik Saha Takes Oath As Tripura Chief Minister For Second Time

BJP's Manik Saha on Wednesday took oath as the Tripura chief minister for a second term.

Manik Saha took oath as Tripura CM at Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: BJP’s Manik Saha on Wednesday took oath as the Tripura chief minister for a second term. Saha was sworn in as the new chief minister in presence of Prime Minister Narendtra Modi.

Manik Saha, who led BJP to victory, is a dental surgeon who joined the BJP in 2016 after quitting Congress. He was made party chief of the state in 2020 and elected to Rajya Sabha in March 2022.

Manik Saha was BJP MP until the change of guard took place last year. In 2022, Saha replaced Biplab Kumar Deb to steer the party in the Assembly polls amid a multi-cornered contest in the northeast state.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister-designate Manik Saha called on Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya to stake claim to form the government in the Northeast state.

On Monday, a general meeting was held of all the newly elected BJP MLAs who unanimously proposed the name of Manik Saha for the leader of the legislature party.

“My sincere gratitude to all for electing me as the leader of the legislature party. Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi ji, we shall work together to build ‘Unnata Tripura, Shrestha Tripura’ and ensure the welfare of all sections of people,” Saha tweeted after the meeting.

Manik Saha on February 3, submitted his resignation to Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya at Raj Bhavan in Agartala. The Governor asked him to continue until the new government is sworn in.

The BJP won 32 seats with a vote share of around 39 per cent in Tripura Assembly election. Tipra Motha Party came second by winning 13 seats. Communist Party of India (Marxist) got 11 seats while Congress bagged three seats. The Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) managed to open its account by winning one seat.

The CPI(M) and the Congress, arch rivals in Kerala, came together in the Northeast this time in a bid to oust the BJP from power. The combined vote share of CPI(M) and Congress remained around 33 per cent.

The incumbent Chief Minister Saha defeated Congress’ Asish Kumar Saha from the Town Bordowali seat by a margin of 1,257 votes. In the 60-member Tripura assembly, the majority mark is 31.

