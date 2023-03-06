Home

Manik Saha Unanimously Elected As BJP’s Legislature Party Leader, To Be Tripura CM Again

Manik Saha has been elected as the next Tripura CM after he was elected as BJP's legislature party leader in today's meeting.

Manik Saha Chosen Tripura Chief Minister Again In Meeting Of BJP MLAs (File Photo)

Manik Saha To Be Tripura CM Again: Manik Saha was chosen as BJP’s legislature party leader paving way for him to be the chief minister of Tripura once again. The swearing-in-ceremony of the Chief Minister and the new council of ministers would be held on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda would attend the event.

Saha was made the chief minister last year after Biplab Deb was sacked, keeping in mind the election. Saha is a doctor-turned-politician who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tripura in 2022 after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned with less than a year to go until the state elections.

Saha held the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Tripura before he was made the chief minister. He fought and won the assembly by-poll from the Town Bordowali constituency. Saha won the Bordowali constituency by defeating Congress’s Asish Kumar by a margin of 800 votes.

In the recently concluded state election, the BJP won 32 seats of the 60-member Assembly. The Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), BJP’s ally, won one seat.

