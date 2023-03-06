Home

Punjab Tourists Ransack Shops, Houses Near Himachal’s Manikaran Sahib; Ruckus Videos Go Viral

The Manikaran shrine, located in the Parvati Valley along the banks of the Parvati river, is some 50 km from the Kullu district headquarters and 250 from state capital Shimla.

Punjab tourists ransack shops, houses in Himachal's Manikaran.

Shimla: As many as 30 tourists, mainly from Punjab ransacked shops and houses in Himachal Pradesh’s Manikaran in Kullu district, famed for a Sikh shrine, police said. Several videos of the ruckus were viral on the social media. Many parked vehicles and a nearby police station were pelted on with stones.

The cause of the provocation is yet to be ascertained, an official stated adding the situation is under control. Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu spoke to his Punjab counterpart Gaurav Yadav and apprised him about the situation.

“This is regarding Manikaran incident of last night and early morning. Do not fall prey to fake news and rumour mongering. The DGP-HP Sanjay Kundu has spoken to DGP Punjab Sh. Gaurav Yadav,” an official statement by the Himachal DGP said in a statement.

Taking to Twitter, the DGP wrote, “The situation is totally peaceful in Manikaran Sahib and I urge people to maintain peace and harmony.””All tourists and pilgrims are welcome to Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Police assures of hassle-free visits to all tourists and pilgrims,” he added.

The Manikaran shrine, located in the Parvati Valley along the banks of the Parvati river, is some 50 km from the Kullu district headquarters and 250 from state capital Shimla. The area is also known for its hot springs of water with high sulphur concentration.

