New Delhi: Three security personnel of the Assam Rifles units on Thursday died and four others were severely injured in an explosion and subsequent firing by terrorists in the Chandel district of Manipur, bordering Myanmar.

According to reports, the terrorists were affiliated to the local group People's Liberation Army. Reinforcements have been rushed to the tense area which is located just 100 km from Imphal, the capital city of Manipur.

More details are awaited.