Security forces on Wednesday busted a temporary camp used by suspected militants in Manipur’s Tamenglong district. According to the reports, at least three suspected militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland – Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) have also got injured during the gunfight. Also Read - Centre Deputes High-level Teams in Four States to Check Rise in COVID Cases

The troops of Assam Rifles launched an operation against the suspected militants in the dense forest area near Chingmei Kabui (Pungsanmei) village. The forces launched the operation based on intelligence inputs. This forest area is about 12 km south of Khoupum police station in Tamenglong district, the reports further added. Also Read - Bengaluru Riots: NIA Conducts Searches at 43 Locations, Including at SDPI Offices

The exchange of gunfire started when the NSCN-IM militants opened indiscriminate fire upon the troops. A top official of Assam Rifles said at least three suspected militants were injured in the gunfight, adding that the militants who were hiding in the area, managed to flee. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Plans 600 Rallies to Defeat BJP’s Strategy Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls

Security forces have recovered several fired cartridges from the area after busting a temporary camp which was used by the NSCN-IM militants.