New Delhi: Four police personnel and a civilian were severely injured on Tuesday after an explosion rocked Thangal Bazaar area of Imphal, the capital city of Manipur.

The five wounded, including an ASI of police, were taken nearby hospital. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway. This is the second blast in the last two days.

Manipur: 4 policemen and 1 civilian injured in an IED (Improvised explosive device) blast at Thangal Bazar in Imphal. Injured have been taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/MEg2jCdA2A — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

The blast caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) took place outside Shani Mandir in Thangal Bazaar area, The person or the reason behind the explosion has not been identified yet.

Although the blast radius appeared to be limited to a small area, the persons injured may have been standing close to the object.

This is breaking news, more details awaited.