Imphal: All schools across Manipur have been closed till July 24 as the state witnessed a sharp rise in the new COVID19 cases. The Government of Manipur on Tuesday issued orders in this regard. “As Covid-19 cases increase and the test positivity rate ratio is over 15 per cent in the state, all schools (Govt/Private) of the state will remain closed till July 24,” a notification issued by the Manipur government said.Also Read - Manipur Orders Closure of Schools Till July 24 as Covid-19 Cases Rise

Manipur on Tuesday reported 59 fresh COVID-19 cases, the state health bulletin informed while on Monday, 47 persons tested positive. Also Read - West Bengal Covid Update: 9 Districts Register Above 10 Per Cent Covid Positivity Rate

The Directorate of Health Services in the State said Manipur also witnessed 15 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The cumulative cases in the state now stand at 66,135 while the state has seen 57,264 recoveries. Also Read - North East Witnesses Surge in Covid-19 Cases Again

A total of 2,120 people have succumbed to COVID-19 so far in the state where the positivity rate stands at 15.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, India recorded 13,615 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Coronavirus to 4,36,52,944. While the death count climbed to 5,25,474 with 20 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The active cases increased to 1,31,043, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the Ministry said.

An increase of 330 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

(With agency inputs)