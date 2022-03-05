Manipur Election 2022: With the deployment of around 20,000 Central paramilitary forces, tight security is in place across six districts in Manipur for the second and final phase of Assembly elections on Saturday when balloting would take place in the remaining 22 of the 60 constituencies. All arrangements to hold the voting in 1247 polling stations adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols have been completed, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal said on Friday. Prominent candidates in the second phase include former three-time chief minister O Ibobi Singh and ex-deputy CM Gaikhangam Gangmei, both from the Congress. A total of 8.38 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in this phase in the districts of Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong and Jiribam.Also Read - Manipur Election 2022 Highlights: Violence Mars Phase 1 Polls, 78.03% Voter Turnout Recorded As Polling Concludes In 38 Assembly Seats

The BJP has fielded 22 candidates, followed by Congress (18), National People’s Party (11), Janata Dal (United) and Naga People’s Front (10 each). Altogether, 12 Independents and nominees of Shiv Sena, NCP, CPI and several other parties are also contesting. Out of 92 candidates, 17 have criminal antecedents, Agarwal said. He said that 223 polling stations will be manned completely by women polling personnel. Also Read - Manipur Assembly Election 2022: Election Commission Revises Poll Dates | Check Schedule Here

Saturday’s elections would settle the electoral fortunes of three time (2002-2017) Chief Minister and 74-year-old veteran Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh as well as several BJP ministers and sitting MLAs. Singh is contesting from the Thoubal Assembly seat and is locked in a four-corner contest against BJP’s Leitanthem Basanta Singh, Janata Dal-United’s Irom Chaoba Singh and Shiv Sena’s Konsam Michael Singh. Also Read - With Both BJP and Congress Eyeing To Bridge The Narrow Gap, Can NPP Hold Its Uripork Fort?

The main opposition Congress did not field candidates in four of the 22 Assembly seats — Chandel, Mao, Tadubi, Tamenglong — and political pundits opined that Congress in the four seats is tacitly supporting the candidates of National People’s Party (NPP), headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, which is an ally of the BJP in both Meghalaya and Manipur since 2017, but contesting separately in Manipur this time.

The first phase of voting held on February 28 was marred by stray incidents of violence and a repoll was ordered in 12 polling stations in three districts – Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal East.

Repoll in those areas where EVMs were damaged by miscreants will also take place on Saturday, the CEO said.

Agarwal said that polling stations were sanitised while circles were drawn in polling stations for voters to stand in queues to avoid crowding to ensure Covid safe election. “Besides, masks, gloves, face shields, thermal scanners, PPE kit have been provided to polling parties. Voters who are Covid positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour between 3 pm to 4 pm,” he said. Mobile phones are not allowed except for officials on duty within 100 meters of a polling station.

Meanwhile, the High Court of Manipur has directed that all voters in the vicinity of 18 years in Heirok constituency of Thoubal district will have to produce two separate documents of proof of date of birth at the polling station.

Separate verification counters shall be set up in all polling stations in that constituency so that no inconvenience is caused to other voters.

The BJP had bagged 21 seats in 2017 and came to power in the state for the first time, after stitching together a coalition government, with various parties including the NPP and the Naga People’s Front (NPF).

However, this time, all three are contesting separately and put up candidates against each other. The Congress, which governed the state for 15 consecutive years till 2017, had formed a Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance after forging a pre-poll alliance with four Left parties and Janata Dal-Secular.