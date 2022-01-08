Imphal: The Election Commission of India announced poll dates for 60 seats of the Manipur assembly on Saturday. The poll body followed its 2017 move to hold the assembly elections in two phases. However, given the COVID-19 threat, the number of voters per booth has been reduced and increased the polling time by one hour. The commission urged all entities including political parties, candidates, and electors to follow covid guidelines.Also Read - Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: Polls For 5 States to be Conducted in Total 7 Phases, Says Election Commissioner

No physical procession or rally is allowed till January 15. The commission will review the dynamic situation on January 15 and further oder will be issued. Also Read - Manipur Assembly Election 2022: CEC Flags Low Vaccination Rate During Poll Review Meet, Political Parties Express Concern Over Pre-poll Violence

Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Phase I

Issue of Notification: February 1

Last Date of Nomination: February 8

Scrutiny of Nomination: February 9

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 11

Date of polls: February 27 Also Read - EC to Hold Virtual Meet with Top Officials, Political Parties in Manipur to Take Stock of Poll Preparedness

Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Phase II

Issue of Notification: February 4

Last Date of Nomination: February 11

Scrutiny of Nomination: February 14

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 16

Date of polls: March 3

The term of the 60 seats of Manipur assembly is due to expire on March 19. Currently, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is in power in the state which consituties Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) (29), Naga People’s Front (NPF) (5), National People’s Party (NPP) (3) and IND (1). Apart from NDA, the electrion will descide the electoral fate of several political parties, including– Trinamool Congress, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Indian National Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party, and the Peoples Democratic Alliance.

Ballot Voting

For the first time, the Election Commission will provide an option of postal for absentee voters in Manipur, including those above 80 years of age, persons with disabilities (PWDs) electors, and Covid-19 patients during the ensuing assembly polls in the state. In a virtual meeting on ECI with political parties, state chief secretary, DGP, police nodal officer, and state Election Commissioner (CEO) to review the poll preparedness on Wednesday, ECI said the postal ballot facility is an optional one and ensures total secrecy of voting. The Commission mapped out 14,565 PWDs and over 41,867 senior citizens (80+) in the state who would be eligible for ballot voting.

Strict Vigil

During the meeting on Wednesday, the Election Commission also promised a zero tolerance approach towards the use of muscle or money power during Manipur’s upcoming Assembly elections. It also directed that a strict vigil would be kept on the international border with Myanmar to ensure no there was no attempt at infiltration or unlawful transit in the state to influence the polls.

COVID-19

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra emphasised the need for 100 per cent vaccination of all polling staff. The polling officials will also be given the ‘precautionary dose’ of COVID vaccine for extra protection againt the virus. In view of COVID-19 pandemic, EC has also reduced the maximum number of electors per station from 1,500 to 1,250 in order to avoid crowding at polling booths. I

According to the electoral roll published on Wednesday, the State has 20.35 lakh electors This includs 38,384 first time electors who now make up 2.6 per cent of the total, in comparison with just 0.56 per cent during the last polls in 2017.