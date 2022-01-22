Manipur Assembly Election 2022: The Congress on Saturday released the first list of 40 candidates for the upcoming Manipur Elections 2022. As per the list, state’s former CM Okram Ibobi Singh has been fielded from Thoubal constituency.Also Read - Election Commission’s Ban On Rallies Extended Till January 31 With Relaxations For Phase 1 And 2

According to the list, the Congress has fielded Thockchom Lokeshwar Singh from Khundrakpam and Pangeijam Sarat Chandra Singh from Heingang. Also Read - Punjab Polls 2022: Bhagwant Mann, AAP's CM Candidate Challenges CM Channi to Contest Against Him From Dhuri

Mohammed Amin Shah will contest from has been fielded from Khetrigao and Seram Neeken Singh from Thongju. Also Read - Will Ban On Physical Rallies For Assembly Polls be Extended Amid COVID Cases? EC To Take Decision Today

On the other hand, Thongram Tony Meitei has been fielded from Keirao and Keisham Ningthemjao Singh from Andro.

List of 40 candidates here:

It must be noted that the Election Commission had earlier this month announced the poll dates for the 60 assembly seats of Manipur. As per the EC, the voting will be conducted in two phases on February 27 and March 3 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The Congress had in 2017 emerged as the single largest party by winning 28 seats but later several leaders quit the party. In a post-poll alliance with Naga People’s Front (NPF), National Peoples Party (NPP), the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Independent candidate, BJP formed the government in the state.

Manipur Assembly Election 2022: Phase I Schedule

Issue of Notification: February 1

Date of polls: February 27

Counting of Votes: March 10

Number of Districts: 6

Manipur Assembly Election 2022: Phase II Schedule

Issue of Notification: February 4

Date of polls: March 3

Counting of Votes: March 10

Number of Districts: 10