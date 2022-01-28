Zee Opinion Poll For Manipur Live Updates: With just a few days left for Manipur to go to polls, Zee News on Friday conducted an Opinion Poll to understand the pulse of the voters in the state. Zee News has teamed up with DesignBoxed (a political campaign management company, that has a long experience of conducting pre-poll surveys) to know the public opinion before the polls in the state, which are scheduled to be held in two-phase. Notably, Zee News has already conducted Opinion Polls on Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and Punjab earlier this month. Today, Zee News is conducting the opinion poll in Manipur.Also Read - Who Will Be Congress' CM Face In Punjab? Rahul Gandhi Says Decision to be Taken by Party Workers Soon

As per the announcement of the Election Commission, the Assembly election in Manipur will be held in 2 phases. Voting this year will be taking place on February 27 and March 3 and the results will be announced on March 10. In total, elections in all 5 poll-bound states will be conducted in 7 phases.

It must be noted that the EC had in 2017 conducted the Manipur assembly polls in two phases with voting taking place on March 4 and March 8. The results were announced on March 11.

Notably, the tenure of the current Manipur Legislative Assembly will end on 19 March this year. The ruling party in Manipur currently is the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the CM is Nongthombam Biren Singh.

Manipur Election 2022 Dates: Full Schedule:

Phase 1

Issue of Notification: February 1

Last date of nomination: February 8

Last date of scrutiny: February 9

Last date of Withdrawal of candidature: February 11

Date of polling: February 27

Phase 2

Issue of notification: February 4

Last date of nomination: February 11

Last date of scrutiny: February 14

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 16

Date of polling: March 3

As per the announcement of the EC, over 2,959 polling stations will be set up in the 60 assembly constituencies of Manipur. Furthermore, over 20.56 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the polls.

In the first phase of Manipur elections 2022, the constituencies that will go to polls include Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Khetrigao, Thongju, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Keirao, Sagolband, Saikot (ST), Imphal, Keisamthong, Wangkhei, Sekmai (SC), Lamsang, Konthoujam, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang, Nambol, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul (ST), Kangpokpi, Yaiskul, Singjamei, Saitu (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Patsoi, Thanlon (ST), Uripok, Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Singhat (ST), Bishenpur and Oinam.

In the second phase of polls, the constituencies that will cast their ballot include Lilong, Thoubal , Wangjing Tentha, Karong (ST), Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Jiribam, Tamenglong (ST), Sugnoo, Chandel (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Khangabo, Phungyar (ST), Chingai (ST), Mao (ST), Wangkhem, Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Heirok and Nungba (ST).

It must be noted that in 2017 elections, the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party in the state, with 28 seats. However, several leaders quit the party, enabling the BJP to form the government in alliance with parties such as the National People’s Party (NPP) and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front (NPF).

COVID protocols for Manipur Assembly Election 2022:

No physical election rallies, roadshows yatras allowed in 5 states till January 15 due to the COVID situation

Physical rallies during campaign, if allowed later, must follow Covid-19 guidelines

Political parties and candidates advised to conduct their election campaign in digital or virtual modes as much as possible

Polling time in all five states to be increased by one hour

No victory procession to be allowed post-results

All personnel on election duty will be doubly-vaccinated and also eligible for precautionary third dose to ensure Covid-safe polls

Methodology And Survey Details

