Manipur Assembly Election 2022: The counting of votes for Manipur Assembly Election Result 2022 began at 8 am today. Elections were held in two phases for the 60 constituencies in the state. The state went for polls on February 28 and March 5 and a voter turnout of 78.03% and 76.6% were recorded respectively. At present, the 60-member assembly state is ruled by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which constitutes Bhartiya Janata Party (29), Naga People's Front (5), National People's Party (3), and Independent (1).

The Manipur Election Commission will announce poll results on their official website as well as in offline mode. Initial trends will indicate a possible outcome but only in the evening, the final results will be clear.