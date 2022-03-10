Manipur Assembly Election 2022: The counting of votes for Manipur Assembly Election Result 2022 began at 8 am today. Elections were held in two phases for the 60 constituencies in the state. The state went for polls on February 28 and March 5 and a voter turnout of 78.03% and 76.6% were recorded respectively. At present, the 60-member assembly state is ruled by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which constitutes Bhartiya Janata Party (29), Naga People’s Front (5), National People’s Party (3), and Independent (1).Also Read - Manipur Election Result 2022: When & Where To Watch LIVE Stream of Counting of Votes on March 10

The Manipur Election Commission will announce poll results on their official website as well as in offline mode. Initial trends will indicate a possible outcome but only in the evening, the final results will be clear.

Here is the Full List of Winners/Leading candidates

Constituency NumberConstituency NameWinning CandidateParty Name
1Khundrakpam
2Heingang
3Khurai
4Kshetrigao
5Thongju
6Keirao
7Andro
8Lamlai
9Thangmeiband
10Uripok
11Sagolband
12Keishamthong
13Singjamei
14Yaiskul
15Wangkhei
16Sekmai
17Lamsang
18Konthoujam
19Patsoi
20Langthabal
21Naoriya pakhanglakpa
22Wangoi
23Mayang imphal
24Nambol
25Oinam
26Bishnupur
27Moirang
28Thanga
29Kumbi
30Lilong
31Thoubal
32Wangkhem
33Heirok
34Wangjing Tentha
35Khangabok
36Wabgai
37Kakching
38Hiyanglam
39Sugnu
40Jiribam
41Chandel
42Tengnoupal
43Phungyar
44Ukhrul
45Chingai
46Saikul
47Karong
48Mao
49Tadubi
50Kangpokpi
51Saitu
52Tamei
53Tamenglong
54Nungba
55Tipaimukh
56Thanlon
57Henglep
58Churachandpur
59Saikot
60Singhat

(Note: Winners for each seat will be updated as soon as the results are being announced.)