Manipur Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for 60 assembly constituencies in Manipur has begun. With BJP eyeing to retain power in Manipur, the grand India.Com will bring you details of the Manipur Election Result with the latest trends from the counting centres in several districts.

  • Manipur Assembly Election Results: Counting of votes begins in Manipur

Live Updates

  • 9:29 AM IST

    Manipur Assembly Election Result LIVE: BJP takes lead in Chandel

  • 9:19 AM IST

    “I hope BJP gets majority in Manipur
    so that peace and development witnessed in the past 5 years can continue
    unabated,” Manipur CM N Biren Singh said in Imphal after his visit to the
    Govindajee Temple.

  • 9:12 AM IST

    Manipur Assembly Election Result Live: BJP 26, Congress 16

  • 9:05 AM IST

    Manipur Assembly Election Result Live: Early trends in Manipur show BJP taking a lead on 20 seats while Congress is leading on 14.

  • 9:03 AM IST

    Manipur Assembly Election Result Live: BJP – 17, INC – 14

  • 8:57 AM IST

    Manipur Early Trends:

    BJP : 8
    INC+ : 3

  • 8:54 AM IST

    Manipur Assembly Election Result Live: Congress Takes Early Lead

  • 7:02 AM IST

    Manipur Assembly Election Result Live: In 2017, Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the state. The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast.

  • 6:58 AM IST

    Manipur Assembly Election Result Live: In Manipur, BJP is pitted against the Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance comprising the Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party and Janata Dal (Secular).

  • 6:52 AM IST

    Manipur Assembly Election Result Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin shortly