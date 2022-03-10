Manipur Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for 60 assembly constituencies in Manipur will begin today at 8 am. India.Com will bring you details of the Manipur Election Result with the latest trends from the counting centres in several districts. Stay tuned to our website india.com for complete coverage of election results 2022 on each and every assembly seat of Manipur.Also Read - Thangmeiband Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes Begin | Latest Updates Here

  • 7:02 AM IST

    Manipur Assembly Election Result Live: In 2017, Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the state. The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast.

  • 6:58 AM IST

    Manipur Assembly Election Result Live: In Manipur, BJP is pitted against the Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance comprising the Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party and Janata Dal (Secular).

  • 6:52 AM IST

    Manipur Assembly Election Result Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin shortly

  • 6:38 AM IST

    Manipur Assembly Election Result Live Updates: The BJP was given a clear edge by most exit polls in the election to the 60-member Manipur assembly, with the Congress being seen a distant second.

  • 6:35 AM IST

    Manipur Assembly Election Result Live Updates: The voting percentage was recorded at 88.69 per cent in the first phase of elections while in the second phase, it was 90.09 per cent.

  • 6:21 AM IST

    Manipur Assembly Election Result Live Updates: In the 2017 Assembly Elections, the BJP stunned the Congress which ruled for 15 years in Manipur as it emerged as the second-largest party winning 21 seats in the 60-member state Assembly.

  • 6:20 AM IST

    Manipur Assembly Election Result Live Updates: The counting of votes for the recently held elections to the 60-member Manipur Assembly will start at 8 am on Thursday.

  • 6:19 AM IST

    Manipur Assembly Election Result Live Updates: Riding on their poll plank of development and improved connectivity in the state in the last five years, the BJP will try to retain the power in Manipur while the Congress-led alliance is seeking to wrest the state from the BJP and is hoping for a favourable verdict as the countdown begins for the counting of votes polled in the 2022 Assembly elections.