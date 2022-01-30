Manipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a fresh list of candidates for the upcoming Manipur Assembly Elections 2022. Taking to Twitter, the BJP tweeted, “The Central Election Committee meeting of BJP has given its approval on the names of the following candidates for the Manipur Assembly Elections-2022.”Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Manipur Elections 2022: BJP to Gain 5% in Vote Share, Congress to Lose 5; Others May Get 29%

The party's list included the names of 60 candidates who will fight in the upcoming legislative polls.

Manipur will go to polls in two phases on February 27 and March 3 and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.