The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday secured a victory in the Singhat Assembly constituency (Manipur), out of a total of five seats, in which by-polls were held. According to the election commission data, BJP candidate Ginsuanhau has been declared the winner from Singhat, while Oinam Lukhoi Singh is leading by a margin of 268 votes from the Wangoi seat against National People's Party (NPP) candidate, Khuraijam Loken Singh.