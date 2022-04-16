Imphal/New Delhi: Just one month into his new government, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh on Saturday inducted six new ministers into the cabinet. Manipur Governor La Ganeshan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the six new ministers, of whom five are from the BJP and one from ally Naga People’s Front (NPF).Also Read - Rainfall Alert! IMD Predicts Heavy Thunderstorm In These States | Check List Here

The new ministers in Manipur Govt include:

Latpao Haokip – BJP, Th Basanta Singh – BJP, Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh – BJP, L Susindro Meitei – BJP, H Dingo Singh – BJP, Kasim Vasum – NPF

Manipur | Six new ministers of the state cabinet sworn in today in Imphal. Letpao Haokip, Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh, Leishangthem Sushildro Singh, Heikam Dingo Singh, Th. Basanta Singh and Khadim Vashum took oath as ministers. pic.twitter.com/uWAoAuNSS4 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022

The expansion raises the cabinet strength to 12 with the BJP having 10 ministers and NPF two. The cabinet expansion comes within a month of N Biren Singh taking charge as the state's Chief Minister for the second consecutive time.

Singh and five other ministers were sworn in on March 21, after the BJP won the recent assembly election winning 32 seats in the 60-member assembly. Four BJP MLAs — Th Biswajit Singh, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Govindas Konthoujam and Nemcha Kipgen — and NPF’s Awangbou Newmai were inducted into the cabinet that time.