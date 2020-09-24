Guwahati: In a major reshuffle, Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led Manipur government on Thursday dropped six ministers from the cabinet. Three among them are from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two from its ally National People’s Party (NPP) and one from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). Also Read - Lockdown Extension News: Complete Shutdown Announced in This State Till August 31

Governor Najma Heptulla had accepted the recommendation, according to her letter to the chief minister. Also Read - Political Crisis Ends in Manipur as CM Biren Singh Wins Confidence Motion by Voice Vote

Three BJP ministers – V Hankhalian, Nemcha Kipgen and Thokchom Radheshyam Singh – and two ministers of ally NPP Jayanta Kumar Singh and N Kayisii, and one from LJP Karam Shyam have been dropped from the cabinet. Ms Kipgen was the only woman minister in Biren Singh’s 12-member cabinet. Also Read - BJP, Congress Leaders on Toes as Manipur MLAs to Participate in Trust Vote in Assembly

Later, five new ministers were inducted in the Manipur cabinet in a hurried swearing-in ceremony this evening. They include two MLAs who recently left the Congress to join BJP. One cabinet berth has been left open.

The five new ministers inducted into the cabinet are S Rajen Sayabrata and V Valte of BJP and two former Congress turncoats, former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh’s nephew Okram Henry and Oinam Lukhoi Singh.

A reshuffle was being anticipated since last Monday, after CM Biren Singh accompanied by Manipur BJP chief Saikhom Tikendra Singh met party chief JP Nadda, national general secretaries BL Santosh, Ram Madhav, national vice-president Baijayant Panda and Northeast Democratic Alliance convenor and Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Delhi.

The Manipur government was troubled two months ago when the NPP led by Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar pulled out of the government days before the Rajya Sabha election to back the Congress.